Mumbai: Congress leader Sachin Sawant says that the opposition of Maharashtra is taking political advantage of the meeting of MP Sanjay Raut and Devendra Fadnavis. Sawant said, “The opposition party is cashing in on Sanjay Raut and Devendra Fadnavis’ meeting for political gains and their work is the same. They are not getting our power in Maharashtra.”

Sachin Sawant said, “Sanjay Raut is a journalist, he has the right to interview and if he meets in a hotel then what is wrong with him. As a journalist it is important to put the ideology of the opposition in front of the people. It is. Politics and journalism have their place. “

“Government is not strong, it’s wrong to say”

Sawant further said that there are difficulties in running a three party government, it means that the government is not strong, it is wrong to say. The government is very strong and will last long. The way the BJP is working is a very big threat to democracy. Which is very important to stop. As long as the BJP attacks the freedom of constitutional bodies, then a coalition government like ours will continue to form.

He said, Sanjay Raut has been responding to the kind of dirty politics BJP is doing. Despite not being part of the government, he speaks for the government, so he is in discussion. Someone has to speak.

On breaking the SAD and BJP alliance, Sawant said, ‘BJP’s policy is not for entrepreneurs but for farmers. This is why farmers of this country have turned against the farmers government today. Wherever elections will be held there, the public will give a befitting reply to them. BJP fought elections in the name of Modi, now it has become hollow. Now the people of the country want change.

