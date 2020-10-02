Highlights: Former Deputy Chief Minister of Rajasthan Sachin Pilot gave a statement on the Hathras incident.

Serious attacks on UP police, government and district administration.

Pilot said- Police in the case, the government tried to erase evidence.

Jaipur. In the midst of Congress’s sit-in protest over the Hathras incident, former Rajasthan Deputy Chief Minister Sachin Pilot has made serious allegations against the UP police, government and district administration. A day earlier, he has described the action of the police and the administration of not allowing Hathras to former Congress president Rahul Gandhi and Priyanka Gandhi as a sign of arrogance. The pilot has now accused the police, administration and government of mishandling evidence in the Hathras incident.

Sachin Pilot has said on the Hathras incident, for the first time the police, administration and government tried to deliberately dispose of evidence in Uttar Pradesh and the district collector tried to threaten their families. The Chief Minister and the entire administration left no stone unturned to suppress the voice of the opposition.

Earlier on Thursday, the pilot had said, UP Police’s rash and arrest with Rahul Gandhi and Priyanka Gandhi, who are going to wipe the tears of the family of Hathras’s daughter, is condemnable. Suppressing voices in democracy is a sign of arrogance and the arrogance of the UP government will be shattered. Chief Minister Ashok Gehlot has tweeted in a strong condemnation of the UP government regarding the incident of a blow-up with Rahul Gandhi and Priyanka Gandhi. He has said that ‘I strongly condemn the way the UP Police has illegally detained Congress leaders Rahul Gandhi and Priyanka Gandhi. He misbehaved with Rahul ji. This is undemocratic and cruel use of force. The UP BJP government’s attempt to harass opposition leaders in this way is scandalous. ‘

