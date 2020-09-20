Highlights: Jyotiraditya Scindia vs Sachin Pilot in MP by-election now

Bhopal

Rajasthan Congress leader Sachin Pilot will campaign for the candidates of his party in the by-elections in MP for 28 assembly seats. Most of these seats are in Gwalior-Chambal, considered a stronghold of Jyotiraditya Scindia, who had worked long before for Congress along with Sachin Pilot.

However, Scindia is now a Rajya Sabha member from the BJP and his reputation is at stake in these by-elections. There are 28 vacancies in the MP Assembly with a total of 230 members, to be held by-elections. Of these, 25 seats are vacant due to the resignation of Congress MLAs and joining BJP, while 2 seats are vacant due to the death of Congress MLAs and one seat due to the death of BJP MLA. However, the Election Commission has not yet announced the schedule of the by-election.

Congress spokesperson Bhupendra Gupta said that MP Congress President Kamal Nath requested former Rajasthan Deputy Chief Minister Pilot to campaign for the party’s candidates especially in Gwalior-Chambal region and Pilot has given his consent immediately for this. He said that MP and Rajasthan are neighboring states. So the pilots are well versed with MP as well as politics here.

Gupta said that Pilot had also campaigned for Congress candidate Kantilal Bhuria in the November 2015 by-election for Ratlam-Jhabua Lok Sabha seat and then Bhuria won this seat. The pilots belong to the Gurjar community. Gurjars in MP are called Gurjars. Of the upcoming byelections to be held for 28 assembly seats in MP, 16 assembly seats are in Gwalior-Chambal region and these 16 seats are heavily elective.



He said that Pilot’s campaigning in this area could help Congress entice voters from the Gurjar community to vote in favor of their candidates.

It is worth mentioning that Pilot had rebelled against Rajasthan Chief Minister Ashok Gehlot in July and there was talk of his joining BJP on the lines of Scindia. However, Pilot later returned to his party Congress after the intervention of the party’s central leadership.

In March, 22 Congress MLAs had quit the Congress along with resigning from the membership of MP Legislative Assembly and joined BJP. Most of these MLAs are supporters of Jyotiraditya Scindia. After this, the Congress-led government led by MP Kamal Nath fell and the BJP came back to power under the leadership of Shivraj Singh Chauhan. Many of these 22 leaders, who came from Congress to BJP, are ministers in Chauhan’s cabinet. Later, 3 more Congress MLAs also resigned and they too have joined BJP. Also 3 seats are vacant after the death of MLAs.