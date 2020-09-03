Highlights: Sachin Pilot said – Center has no roadmap to bring economy back on track

Jaipur

The veteran Congress leader and former Deputy Chief Minister Sachin Pilot has targeted the central government, expressing concern over the country’s economic situation. He said that the Central Government has no roadmap to bring the economy back on track. The pilot said that I am very worried. Everyone is aware that the economy is declining, but the concern is that the central government does not have a road map ready to reinvigorate an economy after the decline.

During the press conference on Thursday, Sachin Pilot said that so far only announcements are being made. So many months have passed. The finance minister made several announcements regarding incentives, but small industrialists, middle class and salaried people are not getting financial help on the ground. The GDP figures are quite shocking, but the central government is neither worried nor has it formulated any concrete policy about its future action plan.

Sachin Pilot said that the government should call an all-party meeting to improve the economy. Everyone should be consulted on what they can do to revive the economy. When there is no Question Hour during the upcoming Parliament session, he said that the greatest right is to ask a question of an MP .. If you are snatching him then what is the meaning of running Parliament.

The Congress leader said that the government’s decision not to have the Question Hour in the session of Parliament is wrong. The government should reconsider this. In response to another question, he said that the central government should clearly tell the country what has happened so far in the India-China border dispute case and what they are going to do next.