Highlights: Arguments between Rajasthan Chief Minister Ashok Gehlot and Sachin Pilot again

Political crisis did not end in the state

Police filed a case against Sachin Pilot’s media manager

The pilot’s media manager said that he deliberately targeted me

Jaipur

The political crisis in the state for 35 days is not taking its name. Once again, there are signs of raging in the Sachin Pilot and Ashok Gehlot camp. According to the information received, a case has been registered against the media manager of Sachin Pilot under the IT Act by the police. It is being told that in the case filed by the police in Jaipur Vidyapuri police station in this regard, the audio released by the police during the Rajasthan Political Crises, which took place a few months ago, is related to the viral case. It is being told that the police has taken seriously the viral case of phone tapping of legislators and ministers in the state amidst political turmoil.

Case registered for August incident in October

According to media reports, during the political crisis, it was revealed that the phones of MLAs are being tapped in the hotel of Jaisalmer by the Pilot camp. After the incident on August 7, police have registered a case against Sachin Pilot’s media manager Lokendra Singh and Sharat Kumar on October 6. After this incident, once again the discussion has started in the political corridors about the camp in the state.

Cyber ​​station experts entered Sachin Pilot’s house

According to the information received, Surendra Pancholi, the SHO of the cyber police station, is investing in this case. It has been learned that he reached his house without the permission of Sachin Pilot and he has recorded the statement of the pilot’s media manager Lokendra Singh there. Also, Lokendra Singh has been sued under the IT Act. On the other hand in this matter, Lokendra Singh says that I am being deliberately targeted.