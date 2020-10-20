In Indian cricket, the more interesting the batting of Virender Sehwag, the more tweets he makes. Today, when he turned 42, on this special occasion, his opening partner Sachin Tendulkar and veteran all-rounder Yuvraj Singh congratulated him on his birthday (virender sehwag birthday 20 October 1978). Where Sehwag was less, he also gave answers to both the great players in his style.

Sachin congratulated in a Sixer style

Master Sachin Tendulkar (Sachin Tendulkar), who caught big legends, shared an old picture with Sehwag. He wrote – This man used to deal only in fours and sixes, today he has turned 42 years old. The sum of 42 is also six. May you live for thousands of years and year is 50 thousand … Happy Birthday Virender Sehwag.

Sehwag’s interesting answer

Sehwag also said on this there were few. He replied- Thank God, there is 4 + 7 = 11 of 47, but you only deal in a century. No number can define you. Thank you for your inspiration and love !! Please tell that Sachin has 100 international centuries in his name and he is the only batsman to do so.

Young no less

Yuvraj wrote – The more dangerous his game is, the more dangerous his acting is today. Many congratulations to Sultan Virender Sehwag of Multan on his birthday. Prayers for your health and success. On this, Sehwag wrote – Be it Boller or the player of his own team, Yuvi climbs on it. Thank you for your congratulations …