Caffè Sacher in Trieste, prices and receipts shock: a slice of cake costs 8.90 euros

In Trieste, a slice of Sacher can be bought for 8.90 euros. Where? At the Café Sacher, which after Vienna, Innsbruck and Salzburg, opened in the city centre, in via Dante. A traditional Austrian shop, which certainly charges dearly for authentic flavours. Like the chocolate delight with apricot jam heart. The controversy exploded over the prices, not just that of the Sacher cake: for example, a latté costs 5.50 euros, a coffee express 3.50 euros.

the Sacher receipt at Caffè Trieste



The mayor Roberto Dipiazza attempted to dampen the controversy, which certainly did not stop the large flow of customers in just a few days: “Would you like a Ferrari? But you can’t afford it, so if it passes you’re there to watch it”. And then he adds: “He is great pride that Trieste was chosen to open the Sacher coffee and no one thinks of the enormous sum that has been invested to open the place”. The mayor was there on the first day of opening, “also proud of his friendship with the owner. He wanted to offer me a slice but I wanted to pay for it ”, he was keen to clarify. Also on the tariff too high Dipiazza wanted to make some clarifications: “You go to dinner in restaurants and they ask you for figures never seen before, I really can’t understand this controversy”.

