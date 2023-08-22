Sacha Chang’s mother does not explain what could have happened: the woman will not bring a civil action and will remain by her son’s side

Yesterday morning the interrogation to validate the arrest of Sacha Chang, the 21-year-old accused of the murder of his father and a family friend, both of which took place last Wednesday morning. Her mother lets it be known that she wants to stay close to her son and that she will not form a civil party against her. The woman does not explain what could have happened.

One of the news cases that has captured the most attention in recent days was undoubtedly the double homicide that took place last Wednesday in Montaldo of Mondoviin the Cuneo area.

Sacha Chang, a 21-year-old Dutch man with serious psychiatric conditions, probably at the height of a quarreltook the life of his father and a family friend who was hosting them for a few days of vacation in Italy.

The victims were called Haring Chain Fa Changfather of the murderer, aged 65, e Lambert Ter Horstalso Dutch, was 60 years old and owned the house.

After the crazy gesture the young man he fled in the woods of Val Corsagliaonly to be tracked down and captured by the Carabinieri after 40 hours.

The words of Sacha Chang’s mother

Yesterday morning, Monday 21 August, the investigating judge subjected the 21-year-old to the usual arrest validation interrogation. Interrogation that would last only a few minutes, given that Chang immediately made use of the option not to answer.

Meanwhile, the mother of the boy, who had already met his son in recent days and who had returned to Amsterdam to collect the medical documentation that would certify his son’s psychiatric problems.

Through his lawyer, the lawyer Luca Borsarelli, he made it known that he could not explain what could have happened. She had heard from her husband the night before and everything was great. Sacha was fine too, she said.

The lady would like her son to be transferred to the Milan prison, so as to be closer to the airport. In the future, she explained the lawyer, she would like to try to get extradition to Holland. But everything is to be seen.

His intention, in fact, is to don’t leave him alone and stay by his side. The woman will not appear as a civil party.