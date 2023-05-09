Locauto Spa invests 10 million euros for the purchase of new electric and hybrid cars thanks to a loan from UniCredit for a five-year term, assisted by the Green Guarantee by Sace at 80%. The loan is aimed at the purchase of a fleet of cars, hybrid and electric to encourage the transition to more sustainable mobility.

Locauto

Locauto Group is a 100% Italian company, with over 40 years of experience in the automotive sector rental short, medium and long term of cars and commercial vehicles, with over 75 branches in major airports, railway stations and city centres.

Locauto is present in Italy with over 75 branches

Green loan guarantees for the purchase of SACE electric and hybrid cars

The new rental cars in which Locauto invests are with electric and hybrid engines. Sace plays a leading role in the Italian ecological transition. Indeed, the company can release green guarantees on domestic projects capable of facilitating the transition to an economy with a lower environmental impact, integrating production cycles with low-emission technologies for the production of sustainable goods and services and promoting initiatives aimed at developing new mobility with lower polluting emissions.

Sace issues Locauto green guarantees for the purchase of a fleet of hybrid and electric cars

This operation, carried out thanks to the synergies with the Network in the Sace area, falls within the scope of green agreement with UniCreditin which Sace intervenes with a guarantee to cover loans destined both for large industrial conversion projects and for SMEs that intend to reduce their environmental impact and start a sustainable transformation.

If you need a rental car check the availability of Locauto.

If you are interested in guarantees SACE.

