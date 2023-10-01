The former Rossoneri coach: “Pioli’s team dominated with quality and determination, Inter play their football and make good use of the great individuals”

The arm in arm race of Milan and Inter at the top of the table continues. Even if seven days of the championship are still too few to establish clear hierarchies, it seems to me that this tandem has the qualities to go all the way. They will probably be joined by Napoli, who yesterday seemed to me to have returned to high levels, and Juve if they manage to give continuity to the performances of this start of the season.

And so I expect to see a great tournament: exciting, vibrant, which keeps the audience in tension and in which there are no certainties until the referee blows the whistle for the end of the match. This must be football: emotions upon emotions, absolute joy. Milan, against Lazio, especially in the second half, was at the limits of perfection. Organized, aggressive team, where everyone helped each other, ball on the ground, no useless long throws, departments always connected to each other. And in these conditions even a pure talent like Leao exalted himself and gave his best. This means, if proof were ever needed, that the champion, when the team runs perfectly, improves and can make the difference. At times I felt like I was seeing the Milan of the golden times, I’m talking about the Milan of my times, and I’m not exaggerating. Pressing done well, overlapping, doubling of marking, maximum attention. I must congratulate Pioli because he is showing constant progress and I must also congratulate his players because they were able to enthuse the spectators at San Siro and those watching on television. The Rossoneri team has a taste for the game just as, in truth, Sarri’s Lazio has also demonstrated it. In the first half, perhaps the Lazio team had done something more, but then the difference in quality came out and Milan achieved a deserved success. See also The Chelsea and Liverpool line-ups for the match corresponding to matchday 8 in the Premier League

Even if the result is perhaps exaggerated, Inter’s victory in Salerno is also deserved. Inzaghi’s team relies heavily on individuality and when the big players entered the pitch, after they had been left out thinking about the Champions League match against Benfica, we saw what they are capable of. Lautaro even scored four goals: exceptional. Inter plays their own football, which is very different from that of Milan or Napoli, but they have players capable of resolving matches at any time and, furthermore, they possess great athletic qualities and considerable experience. With curiosity I watched Napoli’s match. I wanted to understand if the tensions that have bothered the environment in recent times were real. I must admit that I admired a team that is slowly returning to the levels of last season. The initial turnover, aimed at Tuesday’s match against Real Madrid, worked. The embrace between Kvaratskhelia and Osimhen is a perfect commercial that tells how the group is united and eager to achieve other important goals. In general, Napoli was able to apply good pressing, although perhaps they need to increase it, and they had the strength to always keep the game in hand. Now we will ask ourselves: will Rudi Garcia’s team be able to match Spalletti’s in terms of beauty and results? I reply that it depends only on them, on the players. Which, if they know how to put human selfishness aside, can truly amaze. See also Real Madrid vs Leipzig: schedule, TV channel, online streaming, possible alignments and forecast

October 1st – 7.36am © ALL RIGHTS RESERVED

#Sacchi #Yesterday #times #Milan