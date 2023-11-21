The former coach on the match against Ukraine: “We got by in the middle. Frattesi recovers and attacks, he just needs to interpret some situations better. We need to invest in young people”
“It went and is fine like this. We are at the European Championship, the result we wanted. But now let’s not make the mistakes of the past, let’s not think we have become phenomena because otherwise we will find ourselves on the ground.” Arrigo Sacchi followed Italy’s match with apprehension, rejoiced in the draw against Ukraine which earned them qualification and is now calling for a leap forward, progress, a clear sign of improvement.
