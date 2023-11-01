Many predict an Inter-Juve duel for the scudetto, and maybe it will really end this way, but I believe that Milan, at least the Milan seen on Sunday evening in Naples, are in full battle. Look at the standings: they are three points behind the Nerazzurri, it’s not that far away. Furthermore, and this is the thing that in my opinion must be underlined, after two consecutive defeats against Juve and against PSG, with all the controversies and tensions that accompanied them, the Rossoneri had the strength and courage to to react. Against Napoli they played an excellent first half, during which they could have scored at least three or four goals.