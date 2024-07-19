Sacchi attacks Baggio, he relies on Buddhist thought to answer him

Henry Bags attack Roberto Baggio reopening an old wound, related to the famous 1994 World Cup final lost on penalties against Brazil. “The difference between my Italy of 1994 and the Italy of Lip of 2006 who won the title is in a penalty: Roberto Baggio misses it, Fabio Big “marks it”, said the former coach. This is the same Sacchi who on a recent occasion said publicly – reports Il Corriere della Sera – that it was grateful to Baggio, for having brought him to play that final (the story is this), now it reopens a wound. For Baggio it’s all so free, incredible.

Baggio chooses a post on Instagram for to comment the words of his former national coach and his phrases are a reminder of Buddhist thought (the philosophy he embraced) of the master Daisaku: “If we succeed in something we are often envied; if we miss a goal we are ridiculed and attacked. Unfortunately, people are like that”. The divine ponytail chooses to respond in this way to what he believes to be a “serious lack of respect, a historical falsehood”. Baggio – continues Il Corriere – he is recovering from the robbery he suffered in his villa a month ago, has not definitively overcome the physical aggression suffered. From the pain he draws strength and looks forward. “Small remains those who live and take refuge in the past and in alibis“: he lives like this. Sacchi should know, but he doesn’t tell him. And it’s a silence that makes more noise than shouted words.