Twenty-seven years in prison for Valerio Del Grosso, the material author of the murder, 25 years for Paolo Pirino, who participated in the attack, and for Marcello De Propris, who handed over the murder weapon. Anastasiya Kylemnyk sentenced to 3 years and a fine of thirty thousand euros accused of violating the law on drugs. Instead Armando De Propris was acquitted. This is the sentence decided by the judges of the Court of Assizes of Rome, after ten hours in the council chamber, in the trial for the murder of Luca Sacchi, killed with a gunshot to the head on the night between 23 and 24 October 2019 in front of to a pub in the Colli Albani area of ​​Rome.

“There was gratuitous violence. Luca Sacchi had his whole life ahead of him “said the prosecutor Giulia Guccione in her indictment of last February 11, when she asked for a life sentence for Del Grosso, 30 years for Pirino and Marcello De Propris, 4 and a half years for Anastasiya Kylemnyk, accused of violating the drug law. For De Propris’s father, Armando, accused of holding the gun, the prosecutor had asked for absolution for not having committed the crime.

It was the night between 23 and 24 October when the crime that shocked the capital took place. Luca Sacchi was killed with a gunshot to the head in front of a pub in the Colli Albani area while he was in the company of his girlfriend Anastasiya and some friends. The shooting was Valerio Del Grosso, who together with his friend Paolo Pirino, had decided to rob Sacchi’s girl by taking the money, 70 thousand euros according to the accusation, which he had in his backpack and which according to the investigations would have served to buy 15 kilos of marijuana. In addition to Pirino and Del Grosso, Marcello De Propris, the young man who gave the gun to Del Grosso, also ended up in prison for complicity in murder. As part of the attempted purchase of the drug, Anastasiya was investigated, for which the obligation to sign was ordered, while Luca’s friend, Giovanni Princi, was arrested and taken to prison. For these facts, Princi agreed on a three-year sentence on appeal.