Murder Luca Sacchi, confirmed the sentence of Valerio Del Grosso. Reduced sentences for Paolo Pirino and Marcello De Propris
The second-degree sentence for the murder of Luca Sacchi, the 24-year-old shot in October 2019 by a gunshot in the Appio Latino district in Rome. A ruling that substantially confirmed the convictions against those responsible. 27 years’ imprisonment for Valerio Del Grosso, material executor of the murder; instead the sentence was reduced to 14 years and 8 months for Paul Pirino And Marcello De Proprisaccomplices of Del Grosso. Finally sentenced to 3 years Anastasia Kylemnyk for violation of the drug law.
THE parents di Luca Sacchi, present at the reading of the sentence, said they were satisfied. “We are satisfied with the confirmation of Valerio Del Grosso’s sentence: it was a tough day with a lot of anxiety”, they declared, as reported by Ansa. “It went too well for Paolo Pirino who was in the car with him and knew he was armed,” they added.
