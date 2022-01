Sacchi: “Milan are a masterpiece. From Pioli and Napoli a great lesson …”

After the matches of the 20th day of Serie A, including Milan-Roma and Juve-Napoli, Arrigo Sacchi comments on the results and the main issues with the director Stefano Barigelli and Fabio Russo. Listen to the podcast version: go to the Gazzetta page on Spotify!

#Sacchi #Milan #masterpiece #Pioli #Napoli #great #lesson #Video #Gazzettait