Thirty-five years have passed, but it’s like it was yesterday. Time never dusts memories, especially if they are beautiful. On the contrary: it polishes them, just like you do with your home silverware. Giroud’s goal against “Maradona”, after Leao’s extraordinary ride, turned on the light bulb of memory: with an identical action, Sacchi’s Milan scored the 3-1 goal against Napoli in the Scudetto match on 1 May 1988. Gullit escapes on the left, a cross in the middle for Van Basten and a sealed victory.