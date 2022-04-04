Aesthetics is not a discipline that is suitable for Juventus and Inter. At least according to an expert observer like Arrigo Sacchi who immediately makes his thoughts clear: “I hope that this match will not be broadcast abroad, because Italian football makes a great impression on us. Zero spectacle, many fouls, many dramas, little sportsmanship. But do we want to understand that, if you play well, with the same technical values ​​you win? Do we want to put in mind that the public wants to have fun and not to see challenges that resemble the gladiator fights of two thousand years ago? I felt like I was attending a game from the Sixties. “