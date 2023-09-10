the premise is necessary to avoid misunderstandings. “Spalletti is not to blame for this draw. But the reality is that Italy, once again, has managed to make North Macedonia great. This is not acceptable.” Arrigo Sacchi analyzes the new coach’s debut and, based on his experience (also in Italy), feels like giving him some advice. “He must choose reliable elements that are in tune with his ideas. The objective must be to build a collective of intelligences”.