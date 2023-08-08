Simone Inzaghi will remain with Inter until 2025 and this is a great demonstration of trust on the part of the club which believes in its coach and sends a clear signal to the whole group. Last season, the Nerazzurri won the Supercoppa di Lega, the Coppa Italia and reached the Champions League final: a positive path which, however, lacked continuity in the league. Too many missteps against medium or low level teams, thus signaling a problem that needs to be addressed and resolved: this is what the club asked Inzaghi. He has proven his skill in one-day races, as one would say when talking about cycling, but now he has to show that he possesses the necessary qualities to reach the end of a stage race such as the Giro d’Italia or the Tour de France. He needs continuity of performance and results, and then he will ask me: how do you find it? They don’t sell it at the supermarket: you have to be able to build it day after day, training after training, with commitment and patience, all working in one direction and always remembering that football is a collective sport and not an individual sport, as it is almost always been conceived in Italy. And if you lack individuality, either because the player isn’t fit or because he’s injured, he skips the whole castle. If, on the contrary, football is thought of as the result of an effort by eleven players, then one can reasonably believe that reaching the famous continuity of performance and winning the Giro d’Italia, i.e. the championship, will become a concrete possibility and not a dream.