I don’t know how the Scudetto sprint will end because I’m not a fortune teller. But I know that today will be a special day for Stefano Pioli. He could become Italian champion with Milan, and if he succeeded he would have completed an authentic masterpiece. The Rossoneri weren’t the favorites at the start of the season, yet with the strength of the collective they reached the top, proving that ideas are more important than money. Pioli has been in the world of football for many years, first as a player and then as a coach. I have admired the continuous improvements.