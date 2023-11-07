Arrigo Sacchi, the last phone call with Silvio Berlusconi

“The last time I heard from the president was two months before his death. We repeated our gag. Me confessing to him that I can’t address him in informal terms, him teaching me how to do it. “He stands in front of the mirror and says out loud: Silvio Berlusconi is an asshole, Silvio Berlusconi is an asshole”. He really believed it could work.” This is the anecdote told by Arrigo Sacchi to Corriere della Sera about his last conversation with the former AC Milan boss. Has he ever tried? “Never. That day, when saying goodbye, he said to me: “Arrigo, call whenever you want, after all you are one of the few people in the whole world who has never called me an asshole.” I never did it again, and I still regret it. I felt he was tired. I loved that man very much. I owe him everything. Unlike many, too many people, who today pretend to have never met him, I don’t forget him”, says the coach who conquered the world at the helm of the Devil.

Arrigo Sacchi on van Basten and Gullit

On Marco Van Basten: «A few years ago, the things he said in an interview hurt me. But I don’t wish him any harm. I don’t feel like I was harsh on him. I simply treated and valued him like others. Maybe he wasn’t okay with this. But he never told me. There were no problems between us.” “In short. «Arrigo broke my balls…» It was the spring of 1991. Heard it at Milanello, while Marco was entering the billiard room, with my young ears as a trainee journalist. (Laughs)”, the manager tells him. Corsera journalist. And he explains: “Well, maybe there was some tension. He was convinced that we Italians were all ignorant. Once I answered him. Dear Marco, I told him, look, we won the world championships when you Dutch people were still underwater. I made him laugh, and I was happy about it. He was a fragile person and athlete. During a pre-season match of our first season, I told him that there was no need for him to meet the ball in midfield. Get close to it, without looking for it, and then cut inside, so they beat you less.” Did he listen to her? “No, and they smashed him. He was an absolute champion, a bit stubborn. When he returned to Italy from his first injury, he came to see Milan-Napoli, the famous 4-1 for us. Mister, he told me, I would never have believed that in such a short time you managed to play such an un-Italian game”.

About Gullit. “Ruud is perhaps the person who more than anyone else has understood and accepted the obsession that has always devoured me. For football, of course.”

Arrigo Sacchi on the ’94 USA World Cup that Italy lost in the final against Brazil on penalties

The World Cup in USA 94: Sacchi’s Italy reached the final in Pasadena, losing on penalties against Romario and Bebeto’s Brazil (after beating Nigeria in extra time in the round of 16 and then knocking out Spain and Bulgaria). Arrigo denies having cried after the defeat: «I deny it. My culture makes me evaluate even a second place in the right way. The national team was a heroic team. Everyone gave what they could give. On the Thursday and Friday before the final, I didn’t let them train. They were destroyed by the infamous climate. Our politics, both sporting and otherwise, had put pressure on FIFA to let us play on the East Coast of the United States, where there was brutal heat and humidity, because that was where the largest Italian communities were located. However, Brazil played better than us. And on the podium, I was calm. Without tears.”

Arrigo Sacchi on Antonio Conte

Sacchi on Antonio Conte. «I respect him. True, he doesn’t play my ideal football. But I recognize in him my own intensity, the same passion that animated me. He has fire inside. I hope he doesn’t get burned, that he manages his internal demons better than I managed to do.”

Arrigo Sacchi on Sarri, Gasperini and the Italian coaches he respects most

The Italian coaches who respect Sacchi the most? «I really appreciate Sarri. Grumpy and grumpy as you want, but very good. Then, Gian Piero Gasperini, someone who has courage and also thinks of the collective and not of individuals. But the great thing is that there are many, even less celebrated ones. Aurelio Andreazzoli of Empoli and Vincenzo Italiano of Fiorentina, for example”, he underlines to Corriere della Sera. And a special mention… «A few years ago, right where you sit now, there was a boy who brought me videotapes of Foggia, the team he coached in Serie C. The next evening, I called my friend Giorgio Squinzi, patron of Sassuolo. I found you the technician you were looking for, I told him. Roberto De Zerbi is becoming better and better.”

Arrigo Sacchi on the Milan-Maldini farewell and on Rafael Leao

Sacchi on the current Milan. «Sending Paolo Maldini away was an unnatural act. However, signing 6-7 new foreigners at once is a gamble, especially in a team with few Italians. They need time to settle in and to understand.” Arrigo has been harsh recently in his judgments on Rafael Leao. The legendary former AC Milan coach underlines and explains why: «I can’t stand those who don’t make full use of their talent. That boy has obvious qualities, but he is picking up less than he could. In football, the head must be trained not only to hit the ball.”

