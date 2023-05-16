Saccharomyces | The “contrary to common sense” fine collection is confusing in Tampere – A small nuance confuses motorists

A new cafe attracts people in Tampere. Parking supervisors also followed, handing out plenty of parking fines. There is a small nuance in the background that many people don’t realize.

To the new one The Uittotunnel cafe, which opened in the spring at the Näsijärvi beach in Santalahti, has attracted a lot of people and parking enforcement officers since the opening.

Last weekend, i.e. on Mother’s Day, several motorists received parking fines for off-road parking on the edge of Sahansaarenkatu, which runs along the edge of Santalahti Park.

The reason was that the car had not been parked entirely on asphalt, meaning two tires were on sand.

As a problem the street has the fact that if all the wheels of the cars are on the asphalt on both sides of the street, you can no longer drive in between. The same problem exists in other areas where stopping on asphalt is required.

Instead, there is a wide sandy lane outside the asphalt, where every motorist with common sense tries to drive the other side’s wheels. So this is off-road parking and worth a fine in Tampere.

“At least seven visitors were fined on Saturday, so many came to tell us about it. From our point of view, this is difficult when customers receive fines without knowing that they have parked incorrectly”, states the cafe owner Tarja Aho.

During the spring, tens of people have also been given parking fines from the adjacent turnpike. There is also limited parking there.

The port manager has been in contact with the cafe Tuomas to Salovaarawhich, together with the city’s organization, strives to find a working parking arrangement.