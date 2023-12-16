Those of us who spend more hours than we would like inside X know that anything goes there, but, frankly, we did not see this one coming. “Excuse me, while I silently enter the ocean,” “I refuse. I want to die. bye” or “I want to sit down and cry and get botox” were some of the more than a thousand mentioned that had a video in which actress Melissa Joan Hart appeared in Would You Kill For Me? The Mary Bailey Storyher latest film, where she plays a grandmother.

Yes, you read correctly. The actress of Sabrina, witch things, the teenage sorceress from the series that marked a generation in the late nineties, is now the grandmother of two children aged seven and 11… at 47 years old. A miracle of science, some will think. It is not the case. Is it Hollywood being Hollywood or ratifying the prophecy of “the last fuckable day” of the actress, the gag canonical about cinematic ageism in which Tina Fey, Patricia Arquette and Julia Louis-Dreyfus explained to comedian Amy Schumer that “in the life of an actress there comes a day when the media decides that you will no longer be fuckable again.”

If Angelina Jolie was Colin Farrell's mother in the film Alexander the Great although she was only a few months older than him off-camera and they made us believe their romance. The graduate Although five years separated Anne Bancroft from Dustin Hoffman in real life, how can they not turn a 47-year-old woman into a grandmother of an 11-year-old girl?

In Hollywood, and in the rest of the world, there is nothing worse than a face and body that look like a face and body your age. Those who have already fulfilled the prophecy know it. “They don't call me because I'm old, fat and I look my age,” said Kelly McGillis (66 years old) about why no one contacted her to film Top Gun: Maverick. Those who are about to fulfill it also sense it: “Someone powerful told me that as long as you are 20 years old you are either the naked girlfriend or the precocious mother who supports her son, and then you die and they put you in a freezer for the rest of the year.” time,” said Betty Gilpin, interpreter of Glow. Anne Hathaway also knows this: “Before I didn't complain because it didn't affect me and it benefited me. When I was in my early twenties, middle-aged women would write roles for me and I would take them. Now I think, 'Why did that 24-year-old girl get that role?' I was 24 once and I can't get angry. That's how things are,” she said in another interview, resigned.

How sexist is cinema? No more than any other guild, but their codes create a cultural narrative that infiltrates the rest of the world. She made it clear Frail, bedraggled and forgotten: a report on older women's film roles, the first analysis of how women over 50 were represented in the 30 highest-grossing films of 2019 from the US, UK, France and Germany. The study revealed that no one over 50 years of age had a leading role and only one in four films passed the test of ageist stereotypes. Goldie Hawn already said it in The First Wives Club: “There are three ages in the life of a Hollywood actress: the hottie, the district attorney and Walking Miss Daisy”. And not even a spell from Sabrina, the teenage witch, has been able to remedy it.