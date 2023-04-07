“Sabrina the teenage witch” was a popular series from the 90s. Recently, some members of the production cast starred in a fun reunion, which was shared through TikTok by Melissa Joan Hart. Now, 27 years after the first chapter was broadcast in the United States, we show you what some of the cast of the show look like.

Sabrina Spellman (Melissa Joan Hart)

Melissa Joan Hart starred in the American series.

The actress is currently 46 years old. Photo: EFE

Zelda Spellman (Beth Broderick)

Beth Broderick played one of Sabrina’s aunts.

The American actress is currently 64 years old. Photo: Instagram

Hilda Spellman (Caroline Rhea)

Caroline Rhea gave life to another aunt of Sabrina.

The Canadian artist is about to turn 59 years old. Photo: Instagram

Harvey Kinkle (Nate Richert)

Harvey Kinkle played Sabrina’s boyfriend for more than five years.

Sabrina's boyfriend in the series is 44 years old. Photo: Instagram

Where to SEE “Sabrina, the Teenage Witch”?

Today, you can watch “Sabrina the Teenage Witch” on Paramount+. You just have to have a subscription to the service and that’s it.