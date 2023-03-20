Melissa Joan Hart starred “Sabrina, the teenage witch” in 1996. Now, 27 years later, the remembered actress has published a video on TikTok in which he shines along with several of his former co-stars. Specifically, she is seen alongside Beth Broderick (Aunt Zelda Spellman), Caroline Rhea (Aunt Hilda Spellman), Nate Richert (Harvey Kinkle) and Jenna Leigh Green (Libby Chessler). Currently, the clip accumulates more than 92,000 likes and has more than 800,000 views on the social network.

The aforementioned stars were at the 90s Con, an event that took place recently in Connecticut, United States, and in which other entertainment figures who had a great heyday in fame during that time came together. Of course, fans of the little witch could not help but feel nostalgic, although several were shocked by the time that has passed and how the artists in question look.

“What a thrill to see them, my favorite series. How many years have passed and the reunion”, “Time does not forgive”, “What happened to Harvey? The only one that remains is Libby” and “I feel like an old man”, are some of the comments that can be read in the clip.

Melissa Joan Hart starred in "Sabrina, the Teenage Witch" and became one of the most famous stars of the 90s. Photo: ABC

Why wouldn’t Sabrina the Teenage Witch get a reboot?

In these times of reboots and remakes, “Sabrina, the Teenage Witch” could do the same with the original cast and, surely, it would be a promising bet to reconnect with thousands of viewers. However, Joan Hart does not believe that possibility is viable.

“No, I don’t think so,” the actress told E! News at the convention. “There’s too much red tape to get through. I mean, I think we’d all have a lot of fun, but I don’t think that necessarily makes a good show just because we have a great time. I think it’s very hard to restart something and do it intelligently,” he said. .

“I think people have thought about it for too long and everyone has an idea of ​​what they want it to be, but it would never make anyone happy,” he added.

Melissa Joan Hart rules out any "Sabrina the Teenage Witch" reboot. Photo: composition LR / Archive La República

Where is the series “Sabrina, the teenage witch”?

Currently, you can watch “Sabrina the Teenage Witch” via Paramount+. You just have to have a subscription to the service and that’s it.