The actor Martin Mullwho appeared in series and films such as ‘Sabrina, the Teenage Witch’ and ‘Clue, died at the age of 80; It is his daughter who confirms the death on social media.

This weekend Martin Mull’s death was made public and his daughter Maggie Mull wrote on Instagram:

{{#info}} {{/info}} {{#main}} {{#image}} {{#original}} {{/original}} {{/image}} {{^image}} {{/image}} Upload content {{title}} {{/main}}

“I am saddened to share that my father passed away at home on June 27th, after a courageous battle with a long illness.”

Martin Mull was a privileged man, because he was able to realize his dreams of devoting himself to acting and he always enjoyed his work on stage, says his daughter: “he loved excelling in every creative discipline imaginable.”

According to information in his biographyMartin MulHe rose to fame in the United States with a recurring role on the soap opera ‘Mary Hartman, Mary Hartman’ and the lead role in its spin-off, ‘Fernwood Tonight’.

The decade of the eighties was particularly important for Martin Mull, On screen he played Colonel Mustard in the film ‘Clue’ and a decade later he had a recurring role in several seasons of the series ‘Roseanne’.

How can we forget Martin Mull’s work in other projects such as ‘Arrested Development’, a series in which he played private detective Gene Parmesan.

Martin Mull was originally from Chicago, Illinois, And since he was a child he was related to the stage, since his mother, Betty, was an actress and director; His father, Harold, a carpenter by trade.

Mull studied painting and graduated from the Rhode Island School of Design with the degrees of Bachelor of Fine Arts and Master of Fine Arts.

May Martin Mull descend in peace.