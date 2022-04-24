“My relationship with men was devastated by the absence of my father. I had to take the DNA test to be recognized”

Sabrina Salerno is told in a long interview with The messenger. It is a sort of balance sheet of his career, saying that he could have done and had a lot more.

“We are a country that is a bit bigoted, which demonizes lightness and in which everyone takes themselves too seriously, which has always seemed a bit stupid to me, and I took it for granted a little. had success from a very young age, and in the past 50 years we still show ourselves, we are not really there “.

The relationship with the beauty. She helped her …

“Yes, but it was a double-edged sword. On the one hand he gave me a lot, on the other he locked me in a cage. He has no idea how many insiders, often envious, have hindered me. Only Claudio Cecchetto has done so much for me. He was the most important man of my career. He was able to give space to a free spirit like me “.

The mistake of life?

“Having a dishonest person manage my business. I should have done differently, but I was only 17 when I started to be successful. And not having a normal family, I accepted situations that I never should have accepted. Fortunately, after a few years I I rebelled and I put everything in the hands of the lawyers “. But in the meantime they had been stolen from her “millions and millions of euros“.

Talk about the fatherwhom she met when she was 12 and who only recognized her after a DNA test.

“At the age of 47 I did the DNA recognition because he said I was not his daughter … My relationship with men was so devastated by the absence of my father, that I don’t have the words to explain how much this thing is for me. conditioned “.

