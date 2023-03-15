Sabrina Salerno she is undoubtedly one of the most beautiful and fascinating women of our country. She has always been and the more the years go by, the more she becomes. Thanks to mother nature but also to a lot of training! Sabrina has always been a girl sporty. As a little girl she did high jump And long jump and she was good too. She wished she had martial artsbut never practiced them. Then, at 40, the turning point fitness!