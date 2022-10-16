“Today the fourth time has started. I was just hoping that ..” Sabrina Paravicini and the tumor, how is the well-known actress today

Sabrina Paravicini posted a post on Instagram, through which he wanted to reveal the stages of his condition. The well-known actress had to face a bad breast pain and today she underwent a new operation for reconstruction. Her wish was granted.

There was a first half that was all mine. There was a second time that was mine from Nino and autism. There was a third time that was mine, of cancer diagnosis and life-saving treatments: chemotherapy, mastectomy, radiotherapy and monoclonal antibodies (and a little bit of Covid too). Today the fourth time has begun: the time of reconstruction. I wanted to go back as before. I was hoping that my right breast, the healthy one, was not touched, neither with a prosthesis, nor with a mastopexy to pull it up and align it.

I didn’t want any more scars, other drainages, I didn’t want a size larger than mine. It was not obvious, the plastic surgeon evaluates during the surgery what is best to do. He inserts the prosthesis, checks the symmetry, eventually changes it (there are always 2.3 prostheses of different sizes in the operating room, they sit you up while you sleep and make sure everything is symmetrical).

The joy of Sabrina Paravicini after the surgery

As soon as Sabrina Paravicini woke up from the surgery, she had a single thought in your head. Ask the doctors if they touched her right breast. And the joy was overwhelming when she was told that they hadn’t touched him, that it was okay as it was.

The actress did not want other scars on his bodyalready marked by that bad evil that upset her life:

Gratitude, joy, something very close to happiness.

His own life, divided for four times. Finally everything is returning to normal, the Paravicini is fine and shows his smile on Instagram.