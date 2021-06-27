Sabrina Ghio is back on social media after the delicate surgical operation: the words of the former tronista of Men and Women

Like a bolt from the blue, Sabrina Ghio has made it known that she has undergone a delicate surgery. The tronista of Men and women, just now, he explained why he didn’t talk about his health problems.

After a few days and after a few shots in the hospital with Carlo Negri, his current partner, he recorded some Instagram Stories to tell what he has experienced in the last period

I also wanted to thank you for having dealt with me, in a delicate way, this very special moment. I know that many of you have noticed something in recent months. You wrote to me “Sabry, we see a veil of sadness in your eyes. I hope everything goes well.” In reality, it has not been all right for some time. As I wrote to you, in recent months I thought that pretending and putting on the mask of that happy, serene one was the right thing for me to protect everything that was happening to me.

In this time the influencer also had to face the haters who did not believe in his sadness. For this he wanted to give advice to his followers by explaining:

“Don’t judge, don’t be bad. Because behind every apparently happy person there is perhaps a story of a girl who is facing her with great strength and great courage.“

At the moment it is not yet clear the reason for Sabrina Ghio’s operation, the woman as soon as she hears it has promised fans that she will give more detailed news. For the moment it awaits the outcome of the operation: