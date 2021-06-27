Sabrina Ghio is back on social media after the delicate chicurgical intervention. The dancer has posted a shot with her partner

The former pupil and dancer of Amici di Maria De Filippi returned to social media after the delicate surgical operation. Sabrina Ghio seems to be in great shape and awaiting the outcome of the surgery reassured the fans. With a shot in the company of her boyfriend, Carlo Negri, he sent a greeting to all his fans.

Still from the hospital bed he posted a shot on Instagram with the gown and a message of affection and hope. Under the description of the photo you can read:

Once I got back I read all your messages. Thanks for the words of love, you made me move !!! Reading your experiences and feeling so much transport has done me good! I am full of love around me… and I thank everyone for it! I’ll be back to you soon.

Sabrina Ghio has now been able to go home and finally hug little Penelope again. The girl was born from a previous relationship and is very attached both to her mother but also to the partner of the dancer.

In the next few days the girl will receive the results of the biopsy and understand what is the therapeutic procedure that will have to follow from here to the next months. For the moment, the former tronista of Men and Women has addressed everything with a smile on his face and in the best way.