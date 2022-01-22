A wonderful news after so much pain comes from the family of Sabrina Ghio. The former Amici dancer is back pregnant! The woman is expecting her second child with Carlo Negri.

The news was given by the influencer e the former tronista from Men and women who on social media gave the good news with great joy. Sabrina Ghio has experienced long months of suffering given by one bad disease.

It was a tumor process discovered at the beginning that forced her to have surgery. Now, after so much pain, finally the dancer shines again:

How much love can a heart hold? But above all, how much pain is there behind a smile? Today I can say that my smiles in these long, interminable and heartbreaking months have hidden so much pain, so many fears and so many tears … Only I know how much I cried those days and only I know how heavy those tears were … Those tears that kiss today my face and make me say that you are the reason why I resisted, the reason why I faced everything in silence, with respect and dignity, the reason that made me believe it again …

And after all that pain, the tronista reveals that she is ready for motherhood again. The girl is already the mother of Penelope, a child from a previous relationship: