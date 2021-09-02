Sabrina Ghio is back to talk about the disease that hit her a few months ago: now the influencer reveals what the next exams will be

It was certainly an exciting summer for Sabrina Ghio who also received the marriage proposal from her boyfriend, but today a bad period begins again for the tronista. The woman went back to talking about the disease.

Sabrina Ghio and the disease: how it continues - Curler 4

In his stories Instagram the woman posted a snapshot and went back to talking about her illness. At the moment it is not clear the pathology that struck her, but in July she had been operated on.

Today I was absent and silent. Every now and then thoughts make themselves felt, they overwhelm me, I feel like I was in a washing machine, then I realize that when this happens I pretend nothing has happened, as if I lived two lives, the one inside me with my fears and the one I live with. the others with a smile!

Sabrina Ghio and the disease: how it continues - Curler 5

Today I will have my first checkup after the July operation! Today is such a day .. I will have no news about why I will have to undergo tests, the results will arrive in a few weeks, but today we start again. And inside me I always tell myself that everything will be fine.

At the time, always with a shot on Instagram he revealed: “Now I am in a hospital room waiting for my turn to be operated on… With fear in my veins and fingers crossed hoping that everything will be okay! This is to tell you that behind every Instagram profile there is a person who fights a battle, who may not have the courage to share it with millions of people, but who still deserves your respect! Be kind and kinder ”.