Sabrina Ferilli insulted on social media: the actress’s response to the hater goes viral

Insulted on social media, the actress Sabrina Ferilli replied to the hater with a comment that quickly went viral on the web.

The story dates back to a few days ago when the interpreter, also the protagonist of the Canale 5 broadcast You are worth ithe posted on his profile Instagram an image that portrayed her sitting on a fountain in via Margutta, in Rome.

Among the various comments, one of a hater popped up who wrote: “You are better at spreading your legs than at acting! Great”.

The actress’s response was not long in coming and left everyone dumbfounded: “Thank you! I learned from your mother!”.

“Massacred” a user immediately commented, while someone else wrote: “You are great”.