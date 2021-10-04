Sabrina Ferilli in Tu Si Que Vales, the detail that has not passed into the eye

During the episode of Tu Si Que Vales, Sabrina Ferilli broke out in tears. The episode that certainly did not go unnoticed by Maria De Filippi was caused by a fantastic performance of the Solasta, the excellent team of acrobat-choreographers. Let’s find out what happened in detail.

Also this year the program Tu Si Que Vales was able to enjoy the presence of Sabrina Ferilli. During the last episode of the program broadcast on channel 5, the famous actress was moved in front of theexhibition sumptuous of finalist acrobats, the Solastas. The woman’s tears did not pass in observed neither to Maria De Filippi nor to the cameras.

During this new edition of Tu Si Que Vales the Solastas went to the final. We are talking about a group of choreographed acrobats who made everyone stay viewers of the open-mouthed program. Sabrina Ferilli not only approved theirs talent but she also burst into tears at their performance.

However, the exhibition in question not only provoked Ferilli’s tears but also astonished others judges. Following their overtime number made with contortions, aerial evolutions, acrobatics and synchronism, a team member hovered in fly.

Right at this moment Maria De Filippi, Rudy Zerbi, Gerry Scotti and Teo Mammuccari went to raptures, all accompanied by gigantic applause. The performance of the acrobats created so much amazement that they themselves wanted to give one explanation. These are theirs words:

We created this group because of the pandemic. We have decided to combine all our skills and create our number. From here we will see where we will go.

From the moment all the judges stood up for the ride of the Solasta in the final, Sabrina Ferilli was moved. To notice her tears was Maria De Filippi who asked her to explain the because. The actress replied:

Here, let’s do it internationally this figure of ca ** a. I imagine how much effort, expectations, tension. Those who do the same job a little … when you get to a high level, the emotion is always great. It is everyone’s party.

Other articles that may interest you from the sites of our Network: