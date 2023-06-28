Sabrina Ferilli turns 59 and makes fun of her age

Today, Wednesday 28 June, Sabrina Ferilli celebrated 59 years of age: the actress, in addition to thanking her followers for the good wishes received, made fun of her years with a comment that was greatly appreciated by the web.

Among the stories of his profile Instagram, in fact, the interpreter has published the photo of two flyers of two well-known supermarkets, both of which offer a 20% discount on shopping dedicated to the over 60s.

“One more year and finally I too will have the right” joked Sabrina Ferilli with the comment that was particularly appreciated by her followers.