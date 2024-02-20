Without water the entire Prati neighborhood of Rome, including the home of the actress Sabrina Ferilli, protagonist of the TV series Gloria. She jokes about it in an Instagram story

It's all laughable comment That Sabrina Ferilli ago after being left without water at home in Rome. In the Prati district everyone has come to terms with this little big problem that is not easy to deal with. She comments laughing and showing the basins full of water placed on the balcony. A water reserve to deal with this annoying setback.

The Roman actress is currently enjoying the success of new Rai fiction of which he is the protagonist, from the title Glory. 4 million viewers saw her return to public service TV, taking on the role of a star in decline.

From the glory for what is happening in his career, to the problems of everyday life, which unite the great divas like her to us mere mortals. Everyone in the neighborhood where she lives in the capital suddenly ran out of water.

This is told by the Roman actress herself, who was left without water like many other Romans, not only in Prati district, where she also lives. Her way has been hit by this beautiful inconvenience, which can become decidedly annoying.

“Ohhh and today to be happy 24 hours without water! Life always brings me back down to earth! Come on all“.

This is what he wrote the Roman actress in an Instagram Story that made everyone smile.

The Roman actress, protagonist of the TV series Gloria on the Rai channels, showed a photo of her terrace of the house in the Prati district of Rome. A terrace full of basins and pots full of water.

Truly a singular and nice shot, which shows the true soul of Sabrina Ferilli. A diva who is not a diva, but she has always remained herself. And perhaps this is precisely the secret of his success and her popularity.