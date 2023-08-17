In these days Sabrina Ferilli gave an interview to ‘Vanity Fair’. Here the actress has laid bare revealing not only professional but also private aspects. Among the many topics covered during the interview, there was a very delicate one, that of motherhood. In that regard, she the actress revealed the reason why she hasn’t had any children. Let’s find out together what her words were.

Over the last few hours, the name of Sabrina Ferilli has returned to occupy the pages of the main gossip newspapers. As already anticipated, the actress released an interview with ‘Vanity Fair’ where her words about the maternity.

In this regard, Sabrina Ferilli has revealed that, although she has thought about having children, over time she has understood what to become mom was not the way for her. These were her words about it:

Also because then it was no longer the time to do it. But I’ve never made a secret of it, it has never caused me pain, I’m not one who thinks about “what could have been”, life goes as it should.

And, continuing, the actress then added:

I’m healthy, I have friends that I’ve been carrying around for a lifetime and who are family, a curtain of affection and reliability.

But that’s not all. The interview that Sabrina Ferilli gave to the newspaper ‘Vanity Fair’ then continued with some revelations that the actress made about theadoption.

In detail, Sabrina Ferilli he revealed that he had tried to resort to adoption. These were his words: