Rain of criticism for the Roman showgirl after the photo posted on Instagram.

This is the first summer in nearly 10 years without the couple made up of Francesco Totti and Ilary Blasi.

The presenter has returned to Italy and is enjoying the relaxing days a Sabaudia together with his family. Everything is immortalized on social media. Ilary on the beaches of the Lazio coast did not give up selfies and autographs with the fans, always with a smile.

Francesco, on the other hand, has not yet come out into the open with his new girlfriend Noemi Bocchi even if rumors say he left home to live with her.

This while waiting for the holidays with the children which apparently will have to take place without the presence of Noemi.

Everyone is talking about Totti and Ilary. And in the last few hours she’s been discussing a photo posted on Instagram by Sabrina Ferilli. The Roman showgirl has published a video that immortalizes her and Francesco Totti in bed together.

This is an excerpt from the program House Party which saw them as protagonists a few years ago. In the caption Sabrina wrote: “About …” tagging Francesco’s profile.

However, many have criticized Sabrina wondering why to publish this photo in a difficult period for the former Roma captain. Some fans thought she wanted to make fun of the couple.

Others, on the other hand, believe it was just a gesture of lightness which, however, appeared a bit petty given the period. Totti has not currently commented on the photo in which he was tagged.

The former Roma captain unlike Ilary is very silent on social media and is very rarely publishing. Ilary instead it seems that since she announced the separation she has become much more active and intent on documenting her daily adventures with the fans.