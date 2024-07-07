She must be cute. She must be smart. She must have the poise of a veteran actor and the energy of a professional athlete. And, above all, she must not pose half-naked in a national magazine before she reaches the age of majority. These were some of the essential requirements to aspire to replace Miley Cyrus as the great queen of the Disney world, once the person in charge of giving life to Hannah Montana decided to disassociate herself from her iconic character after a scandal. The multinational even organized a mass search throughout the United States to find candidates willing to replicate the successful formula. Among the thousands of candidates of the Disney magazine, there were 1000 candidates: Miley Cyrus, Miley Cyrus, and Cyrus. The Next Miley Cyrus Project –that was the name of the contest–, third place went to a girl of barely ten years old called Sabrina, such a fan of the author of Party in the USA She even discovered her artistic calling after watching the first episode of Hannah Montana. Sabrina didn’t win, but Disney’s talent scouts didn’t ignore her unusual desire to succeed and signed her to their record label Hollywood Records, the same one that turned Hilary Duff, Selena Gomez, Demi Lovato, the Jonas Brothers and Cyrus herself into teenage stars. They weren’t wrong. 15 years later, Sabrina Carpenter is much more than the next Hannah Montana: she’s the biggest pop star of the moment.

There is only one artist who has managed to dethrone this Pennsylvania-born singer from the top spot on Spotify’s global charts so far this summer: herself. “This bitch…” wrote Carpenter herself in a sarcastic and highly viral tweet – with more than a million likes – to echo the fact that the first song to take the top spot from her single Espresso –the most played song in a single month in Spotify history– was their second single, Please Please PleaseShe is the first woman in history to occupy two of the first three positions on the Billboard charts simultaneously. Before, to put the magnitude of the feat into perspective, only The Beatles did it with I Want To Hold Your Hand and She Loves You sharing success in February 1964. Although for a large part of the international public she is a newcomer, a revelation of the music scene, the truth is that Carpenter will release this August the sixth album of her long career, Short n’ Sweetwhich promises to sweep sales and strengthen its throne at the top of the music industry.

If there is one thing that stands out in the career of the 25-year-old, it is the precocity, discipline and expectations that have been placed on her training since before she was even old enough to attend secondary school. The success of Sabrina, the youngest of four sisters, was always the ambition of a family project led by her parents, Elizabeth and David, who when she was barely 10 years old installed a recording studio in the family home so that she could upload her versions of artists such as Ariana Grande or Taylor Swift to the Internet. Today, the three older sisters – Cayla, Shannon and Sarah – are also dedicated to the world of entertainment and collaborate in Sabrina’s career. The artistic vein is in her blood: her aunt, Nancy Cartwright, is the dubber of Bart in the original version of The Simpson.

Despite accusations of child exploitation, Carpenter has always maintained that all her parents did was try to fulfill her desires: “When I was younger, many people assumed that my parents were trying to fulfill their dreams through me, and I always told them that it was only up to my 11-year-old self.” confessed in Interview. She says that she “ate, slept and breathed thinking only about singing,” sitting for long hours alone, rehearsing at the piano. Amy Colalella, the winner of that contest to become the new Miley Cyrus, maintains that Carpenter’s current success is due to the fact that “her parents and she never stopped going to auditions.” But this determination to make a name for herself in music was not well received by her schoolmates, who systematically put her to bed. “They made me go to school, and I was in trouble.” bullying singing, so I was home schooled when I was little. It sounds very dramatic, but I felt more secure learning this way. I was enrolled in a school on-line and then I started working very early, so I was able to get out of those toxic circles.”

Sabrina Carpenter during her performance at Coachella in April 2024. Arturo Holmes (Getty Images for Coachella)

Carpenter released four albums under the Mickey Mouse brand – she became independent in 2022 in search of greater creative freedom – to build a fan base that has grown with her and on which her current success is based. At the same time, and although she did not achieve the prestige of her predecessors, she also developed a career as a Disney girl with series such as Riley and the world (sequel to the mythical Me and the world), appeared in several teen dramas and is currently a favorite to play Rapunzel in the live-action version of TangledThe price she has paid since 2009 to fulfill her destiny of becoming a pop diva has been high. “It sounds a bit harsh if I say that I haven’t had a day off in 14 years, but the truth is that being on a complete vacation is not,” she adds, calling her brain’s inability to switch off “both a blessing and a curse.” “Even in my moments of free time I feel like I’m always visualizing something in the future.”

Actor Barry Keoghan with his girlfriend Sabrina Carpenter. Dave Bennett/VF24 (WireImage for Vanity Fair)

Short and sweet, as the title of her upcoming album suggests, it has been precisely that capacity for self-awareness, for embracing any meme that can be attributed to her, one of the keys to Sabrina Carpenter’s connection with Generation Z. Moving away from the halo of stardom and unattainability that other pop stars have historically fostered, she champions a marketing campaign based on impudence and friendliness, establishing herself as the great princess of the digital people thanks to her Bratz doll aesthetic (tops, low-cut pants and platforms) and the counterpoint of lyrics as raw as, “Having a broken heart is one thing, My ego is another / I beg you: Don’t embarrass me, motherfucker.” A good example of this are the promotional billboards that took over the exclusive screens of New York’s Times Square a few days ago, displaying real tweets that joke about the singer’s short stature. “Sabrina Carpenter has won me over. I don’t know anything about her, but waking up every morning at 5’11” is an act of bravery,” read one. Another example of that spirit. effortless cool which she masters so well: while waiting for the start of the Louis Vuitton show at the last Paris Fashion Week – she was also in demand by Givenchy, Carolina Herrera and Schiaparelli – Carpenter began to play on the Nintendo DS in front of the rapt gaze of the photographers.

Sabrina Carpenter opening for Taylor Swift in Rio de Janeiro. Buddha Mendes/TAS23 (Getty Images for TAS Rights Mana)

His omnipresence is total. He was the star of the broadcast of the New Year’s Eve party on American television, he angered the church by recording a provocative video in a Brooklyn temple, he closed the season of the program Saturday night Livedrove the Coachella festival crowd crazy and starred in one of the latest lingerie campaigns SkimsKim Kardashian’s brand. She gave 80 concerts on four continents in 2022 and in a few days she begins her new tour, also transoceanic. A few months ago we saw her parade down the red carpet at the Met Gala and the post-Oscar parties hand in hand with her partner since last December, the no less generational idol Barry Keoghan. The 31-year-old Irish actor, famous for his work in films such as Saltburnalso stars in the singer’s latest music video and has not left her side during her many concerts as Taylor Swift’s opening act on her macro tour The Eras Touranother of her greatest professional catapults. Despite her long and seasoned career, this is only the beginning for Sabrina Carpenter.