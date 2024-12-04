There were those who predicted a long future for them given the chemistry they gave off and, above all, the mutual support they showed each other in their careers, and those who believed that the love they professed for each other SAbrina Carpenter and Barry Keoghan It was ready to wither. The latter are the ones who have finally been right.

Because, according to several North American media outlets, the 32-year-old Irish actor and Oscar nominee Inisherin’s Banshee and the singer of hits like Espresso, Nonsense either Feather, of 25, They have ended their relationship after a year of dating.

While the portal Page Six claims that the breakup has taken place “recently”, a source close to both of them has specified to the magazine People that The couple “has decided to take a break” just a year after being linked for the first time, in December 2023, when they were caught enjoying dinner together in Los Angeles.

“They are both young and focused on their careers,” The informant has declared to the aforementioned media, the same one that four months ago already began to speculate that Keoghan and Carpenter were in a strange moment in their relationship, which they called “intermittent”, with continuous comings and goings without ever reaching a conclusion. never taking a step forward in his love.

For now, neither the representatives of both stars nor the protagonists themselves have wanted to make statements in the face of the avalanche of media that have approached them to confirm the news of their breakup. This includes, among other things, that Barry Keoghan is very reserved with his private life, especially since He was the father of a son, Brando, 2 years old, with his ex-partner Alyson Sandro.

The couple did not debut as such until the red carpet at the Met Gala in 2024, although before and after Keoghan had been seen attending Carpenter’s concerts – first as the opening act for Taylor Swift on her The Eras Tour and then with her own shows. Besides, He was the protagonist in June of one of the artist’s video clips, Please Please Please.