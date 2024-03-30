In the world of acting there are young promises that are emerging and just one of those stars is Chance Perdomowho won the affection of the people in the new adaptation of Sabrina and also the prequel to The Boys, Gene V, but today is a day of mourning, since his death has just been confirmed. News that he has fallen out of nowhere, more because of the type of death he has encountered, given that there are no diseases or anything similar, it is something that is always surprisingly negative, that is, a road accident.

It seems that the actor had an altercation on his motorcycle, which I read would lead to a fatal destiny and thus at 27 years old he has been reported deceased.

Here is what was mentioned by his publicist:

It is with great sadness that we share the news of the untimely passing of Chance Perdomo as a result of a motorcycle accident. Authorities have reported that no other people were involved. His passion for the arts and insatiable appetite for life were felt by all who knew him, and his warmth will continue in those he loved most. We ask that the family's wish for privacy be respected as they mourn the loss of their beloved son and brother.

For their part, the producers of Gene V They also gave their goodbye words:

We cannot fully understand this. To those of us who knew and worked with him, Chance was always charming and smiling, an enthusiastic force of nature, an incredibly talented performer, and, most of all, a very kind and charming person. Even writing about him in the past tense is meaningless. We are so sorry to Chance's family and mourn the loss of our friend and colleague. He hugs your loved ones tonight.

Chance Perdomo comes out in his papers Ambrose Spellman in 'Chilling Adventures of Sabrina' of Netflixas well as Andrew Anderson in Gene V.

Editor's note: It is quite sad that this type of thing happens, we will have to respect the family's wish not to do any type of interviews, given that there must be a mourning period of several months. May Chance rest in peace.