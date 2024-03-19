President Putin instructed the FSB to search for and punish traitors from the DRG by name

Russian President Vladimir Putin spoke at the FSB board and spoke about “traitors participating in sabotage and reconnaissance groups” (DRG). According to him, the groups planned to stage a terrorist raid on the Russian border territories.

Putin ordered to punish traitors by name

The head of state said that “enemy groups” had planned a terrorist raid on the border regions of Russia. Putin also noted that the Russian military met the DRG with fire.

“Well, as for these traitors, their masters today have no pity at all, they throw them just like cannon fodder for slaughter, well, rightly so,” Putin said.

Photo: Gleb Garanich / Reuters

The head of state gave a special instruction to the FSB: he ordered to “look for traitors” and punish them by name without a statute of limitations. According to Putin, all attempts to break into Russian territory have failed.

He also stated that Western countries are behind the actions of such groups, which encourage aggression against Russia.

The Ministry of Defense reported on the destruction of the DRG on the border with Russia

On Tuesday, March 19, the Russian Ministry of Defense reported on the destruction of the temporary deployment point of the DRG of the Armed Forces of Ukraine in the Sumy region. The strike was carried out by aerial bombs with a universal planning and correction module.

In the military department reportedthat the DRG was also destroyed in the Belgorod region. “Reconnaissance of the West group of troops revealed the concentration of forces and sabotage and reconnaissance groups of Ukrainian neo-Nazis in a forest in the border region of the Belgorod region,” the message said. It was specified that the DRG was destroyed by a pre-emptive strike.

On March 18, a surrendered member of the Russian Volunteer Corps (RDK, a terrorist organization banned in Russia) said that he did not expect to encounter active resistance on the Russian border. According to him, in Ukraine they were given the task of entering Russian territory, taking photos and leaving. This provocation was aimed at escalating the situation on the eve of the presidential elections.