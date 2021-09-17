A sabotage of a gas pipeline south of Damascus has led to power outages throughout the capital. The Minister of Energy of the country, Hassan Zemmel, reported this to the SANA agency. RIA News…

He explained that due to the gas supply cutoff, the Deir Ali power plant had stopped. Repair teams are already at the scene of the emergency, and within an hour the power supply will gradually return, he promised.

The largest accident on Syria’s power grids occurred in August 2020. Then, as a result of the terrorist attack on the gas pipeline between the districts of Adra and Dumeir, three power plants went out of order, and the whole country was completely de-energized. It took several days to restore the power supply.