Of all the programs on international television, “El chavo del 8” has a safe space in the public’s memory. Created by the Mexican Roberto Gómez Bolaños in 1973, the plot leads us to meet the residents of a typical neighborhood who interact with each other through funny moments.

Yes ok El Chavo was the main character, each of the protagonists won the hearts of the public. Over the years, and with typical casting disagreements, some performers have walked away from the show and tried to pursue their careers using their popular characters. That was the case of María Antonieta de las Nieves, the ‘Chilindrina’.

La Chilindrina and her experience with Chespitiro: why didn’t you want her to use her character?

In 2017, the actress spoke with the “Suelta la sopa” program, in which she gave details of the time she worked with Roberto Gómez Bolaños. When asked if she left “El chavo del 8 ″ for Florinda Meza, she answered no. Of course, she asked to continue using her character that made her famous.

“He didn’t tell us anything, he just didn’t record anymore. I asked him why and he replied that he was already 64 years old, that he could no longer continue. That’s where I told him that I could continue being the Chilindrina and I told him that I would look for work at Televisa, ”he mentioned.

With the idea of ​​having his own program, he recorded a pilot, the same one that was not on the air. Without further information as to why, he spoke with one of the television station’s producers, who told him that Gómez Bolaños was the one who prevented his show from being part of the Televisa comedy bar.

“He told me: ‘Your employer is the one who doesn’t want to, daughter. Every time we say get your show in, he says no,’” she shared.

After learning the reason, María Antonieta de las Nieves sought to speak with Emilio Azcárraga, former owner of Televisa, to discuss her employment situation.

“I told him what they had told me and he replied: ‘I didn’t know you had a pilot made and even less that Chespirito produced it. There he proposed to me to make a movie, despite the fact that Roberto said that his characters will never make it to the movies. He got upset and called to say the tape wasn’t going. In the end, it was done and in the middle of the recordings, Mr. Azcárraga told me that we would have a series called ‘Here is Chilindrina’”, he explained.

With both projects running, the actress commented that Gómez Bolaños called her and told her that if she continued with her series, they would never work together again. “He wanted her to continue being Marujita, so that people forget about Chilindrina”indicated.

Finally, María Antonieta de las Nieves did make her series, which aired between 1994 and 1995. The production was directed by Rubén Aguirre, known as ‘Professor Jirafales’ in “El chavo del 8″. Fiction only had 16 chapters.