The email and the complaint

Last week the same list of recipients who received the alleged Horner case files in March found themselves in the box email a letter from a sender who qualified as a team member Mercedes and which stated that the team was systematically sabotaging Lewis Hamilton. In the same email, highly disparaging language was used towards George Russell. Mercedes has ruled out that it could be an employee of their team, pursuing the path of an over the top fan. The team tried to trace the sender’s IP address without success and she therefore turned to the police to clarify what happened.

The British press

The Daily Mail, British newspaper which first revealed the existence of this email with Jonathan McEvoy, hosted a reflection from the journalist himself, who essentially suggests that Lewis Hamilton leave Mercedes with immediate effect: “I haven’t seen such negative body language from a driver since 2007, since the press conference following the spat between Alonso and Hamilton in Hungary. […] It was known that between Mercedes and Hamilton it would never end well. The team would have felt slighted and the pilot would have succumbed to his natural inclination towards paranoia. The only way out of this is for Hamilton to stop immediately, taking a break until the end of the season.”

The English newspaper then underlined how Hamilton “should give voice to the feelings expressed by its supporters (on the alleged sabotage, ed.) or condemn them openly, regardless of where the sender comes from”. In fact, in the press conference the seven-time world champion declared that he was not aware of what was happening, not even of the many social messages that were aimed at his teammate George Russell.

To close the picture, McEvoy put the burden further, quoting a member of the Mercedes team behind the scenes: “Hamilton took us back a year. Lewis is not a designer, yet the 2024 car was made to his specifications.”

British press ready to embroider on anything and aggressive fans on social media – especially British and Brazilians – capable of creating rather powerful shitstorms: having Lewis Hamilton in the team also means this.