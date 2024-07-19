Home page politics

From: Christiane Kuehl

Fires, attacks on infrastructure, cyberattacks: Sabotage by Putin’s Russia in Europe is increasing © Imago (montage)

Vladimir Putin’s Russia is allowing more and more acts of sabotage to be carried out in Europe – by its secret services or hired gangs of thugs. The West urgently needs a response.

The foiled assassination plot against Rheinmetall boss Armin Papperger is just the latest case in a whole series of planned and executed acts of sabotage in recent weeks – in Germany and Europe. In May, the largest shopping center in Poland’s capital Warsaw went up in flames. In Berlin, there was a fire at the Diehl company, which, among other things, supplies the “Iris-T SLM” air defense system to Ukraine. produced. At the beginning of June, a cyberattack paralyzed several London hospitals, which had to immediately stop operations and blood transfusions. Also in June, a young Polish border guard died after a migrant from Belarus stabbed him in the lung. Since 2021, Belarus has been deliberately sending refugees to the border with the NATO-States Poland and Lithuania, in the opinion of the countries concerned on behalf of Russia.

Most of the time, the saboteurs themselves remain undetected, making it difficult to obtain evidence – but the evidence points to Vladimir Putin’s Russia. Recently, EU security officials reportedly brought CNN conspicuous arson attacks and explosions in London, Riga, Prague and Paris were publicly linked to Russia. Poland’s Prime Minister Donald Tusk said after the fire in Warsaw that Russia was “probably” behind it. And Czech Prime Minister Petr Fiala blamed Moscow for an arson attack on a bus depot in Prague in June. In April, police in Bayreuth arrested two German-Russians on suspicion of snooping around on behalf of the Russian military intelligence service GRU and planning acts of sabotage on US military facilities.

Russia hires thugs and malcontents for acts of sabotage

“The latest accusations from Poland and the Czech Republic point in the same direction,” says Benjamin Schmitt, an expert on democratic resilience at the think tank Center for European Policy Analysis (CEPA): “The GRU recruits for little money for example, gangs, people from organized crime and dissatisfied people for smaller acts such as anti-NATO or anti-Ukraine graffiti, up to arson attacks or attacks on buildings and critical infrastructure.”

Schmitt is primarily concerned with Sabotage against infrastructure such as railway lines, pipelines, submarine cableswhich already existed in Germany. At the end of 2023, saboteurs drilled holes in at least eight places in a pipeline under construction that is supposed to connect the liquefied natural gas terminal in the coastal town of Brunsbüttel with the gas network. In 2022, the almost simultaneous cutting of several main and reserve communication cables paralyzed rail traffic in northern Germany for hours, and in 2024, unknown persons severed important cables on the ICE route between Cologne and Frankfurt. “Investigations can be technically difficult because there are tens of thousands of kilometers of rail, pipeline and cable networks – making it difficult to catch would-be saboteurs in the act,” Schmitt tells IPPEN.MEDIA.

There are also deliberate obstructions. After the soldier’s death, Polish Foreign Minister Radoslaw Sikorski, for example, called on Belarus to hand over the murderer for prosecution, but so far without success. “This is exactly what gray zone aggression aims to do – to hurt the enemy and then make him unable to react,” writes sabotage expert Elizabeth Braw from the US think tank Atlantic Council. “There is simply no set of rules for what to do.” Revenge is out of the question: “A Western democracy is unlikely to send a migrant to Belarus to kill a soldier there.”

Russian sabotage? Major fire at the Diehl company in Berlin-Lichterfelde © Marius Schwarz/Imago

Russia’s sabotage: “Like a bad movie”

The number of acts of sabotage continues to rise. The incidents of the last few months are “like in a bad movie,” said Danish Prime Minister Mette Frederiksen Mid-July at an event organized by the US think tank Council on Foreign Relations. In addition to the acts of sabotage, Frederiksen also included cyber attacks, misinformation and the targeted steering of refugees to NATO’s external borders, which can be observed in Finland as well as Poland, as part of Russia’s “modern warfare”. “I think we have to take all of this much more seriously,” stressed Frederiksen. “We have to see it as an attack on us and not just as something that happens again and again – and again and again. I think we are too friendly in our reaction to these things.”

Benjamin Schmitt agrees. “The fact that many of these incidents are still not attributed to Russia suggests a possible political calculation,” says the resilience expert. “I believe that the reason for this is that countries like Germany consider it an escalation to attribute these attacks to the Russians. So even if they have enough evidence, they may not want to comment on it so quickly.”

There is also some concern in Western Europe that accusations of sabotage against Moscow could reduce future business opportunities with Russia. Many companies that were previously closely linked to Russia have suspended their business there because of the war in Ukraine. “I am absolutely certain,” says Schmitt, “that a not insignificant number of politicians across Europe, but especially in certain Western European countries such as Germany and Austria, want a return to normality with Vladimir Putin’s Russia.” For them, a ceasefire would be enough to want to resume business as usual.