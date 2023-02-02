On January 15, at around 3:47 p.m., two carriages of a Mexico City Metro train that was circulating through the Polanco station suddenly broke loose. No one was injured in the incident, but the city prosecutor’s office announced an investigation to determine what had happened. The capital authorities reported the following day that the cars had come loose due to a loose screw and a severed screw that must have held the machinery. Last Friday, a spokesman for the Public Ministry reported that the investigation had concluded in an attempted sabotage, since someone had loosened the screws. EL PAÍS has now accessed investigation documents that confirm that there are indications that someone did indeed tamper with the vehicle. The logs of the Collective Transportation System (STC) also point to a lack of maintenance on the couplings between wagons, which allowed it to circulate without optimal conditions.

The subway line 7 wagons are linked together by couplings called Scharfenberg. This system, commonly used in rail transport throughout the world, is attached to the vehicle with a bolt that is embedded in a metal hole, and in turn, secured with a metal bar held by two screws. As Guillermo Calderón, the director of the Metro, explained on January 16, when they analyzed the equipment to find out what had happened, they found one of the screws that hold the metal bar of the car with its throat cut and the other half loose. That was what allowed the bolt to slip out of place and the two cars to come loose.

The Prosecutor’s investigation found that those elements that were released on January 15 could have been manipulated by someone. “The position and cleanliness of the left fastening screw, located in the hitch of the N1537 car, indicates that maneuvers were carried out with the intention of causing a serious incident in the operation of the Metro,” said the spokesman for the Public Ministry, Ulises Lara, the last week. The indications that there was manipulation, in the middle of an alleged campaign of sabotage to the Metro, were even found in another carriage of that same train, where it was found that another metal bar had been possibly cleaned to be able to manipulate it and the screws had been loosened. , according to the investigation.

“The failure in the support was due to the overexertion to which it was subjected due to handling and led to the separation of the wagons. The failure originated from a malicious manipulation of the fastening elements of the semi-automatic hitch or Scharfenberg coupler,” added Lara in the message broadcast on social networks. The Prosecutor’s Office finally reported that the investigation would point to who could have manipulated this system, which, since it is not accessible to any citizen, inevitably directs its gaze towards the workers of the Collective Transport System.

Since the beginning of January, in the midst of a few weeks in which several incidents were reported in the Metro, the capital Administration has insisted on the theory that there are people who are trying to sabotage the STC and that the events that have been reported so far are “premeditated and malicious”. Along these lines, the Head of Government, Claudia Sheinbaum, has asked the Prosecutor’s Office to investigate the episodes and has deployed more than 6,000 members of the National Guard underground to help control the alleged attacks. This Wednesday, the city government announced that the presence of this military corps in the Metro, which has only been going on for 20 days, had achieved a 61% reduction in the incidence of cable theft on that transport.

In the message released by the Public Ministry last Friday, the spokesperson did not mention maintenance failures, despite the fact that they appear in his own investigation. The folder contains documents that point to a bad maintenance practice, which allowed train 273/274 to run with loose bolts, as well as the omission of a check of the Scharfenberg couplers on the accident train that was supposed to be done in November, but never happened. , according to the documents that EL PAÍS has accessed.

Line 7 was founded almost 40 years ago, in 1984, and is used annually by some 50 million passengers, according to the latest official data. Most of the trains that run on that track were built in the 1970s and 1980s. To keep a piece of equipment with that many years of life operational, some experts point out to this newspaper, continuous maintenance is necessary. For this reason, the Metro manual establishes that the couplings between wagons must be checked every six months. “Which was fulfilled,” said Lara, on January 27, when presenting the results of the expert reports.

In the same line, the director of the Metro, Guillermo Calderón, had affirmed that the train had been subject to maintenance on January 5. However, the couplings that failed have a punctual review established by regulation, which had not been done in eight months. The records that this newspaper has accessed indicate that the last revision that was made to that part of the train was on May 18, 2022, so it had to be carried out again in November. As Calderón and Lara affirm, there were other controls carried out on this train, but not specifically on the couplers that failed.

Both the Prosecutor’s Office and the Metro were consulted on this issue: the former chose not to respond because it assures that it is up to the STC to do so; A spokesman for the latter has maintained that the maintenance was carried out, but has said that he cannot provide the document that proves that the control of the couplings was carried out in November because it is part of the investigation.

The original design of the Metro did not include the security plate and the two fastening screws that line 7 trains now have. These elements were added later to prevent the five-centimeter-wide bolt that fastens a wagon with the hitch from another wagon moves and releases the cars. It is a security mechanism applied as a kind of fix to a machine that has been operating for four decades now.

