Sable is the new, evocative open world and platform adventure created by Shedwork, a studio made up of only two people. Those who sail the ocean (in this case, the deserts) of independent productions are used to discovering pearls made by tiny teams, who with the help of a few collaborators, for many years, try their hand at realizing their dream.

It is therefore not surprising that Daniel Fineberg and Gregorios Kythreotis, who have been working on this project since 2017, have postponed it several times until this 2021, a moment in which confident on the final result they presented it with decision at the Tribeca Film Festival and at E3 of Los Angeles. The collaborators can be counted on the fingers of one hand: Raw Fury as publisher, Meg Jayant (screenwriter of 80 Days) as co-author, Japanese Breakfast with music (and let me tell you, it’s no small thing).

Faced with what was shown during the aforementioned shows, there was still the fear of being faced with an empty exercise in style, a walking simulator so beautiful to look at, but one that tried to emulate Jenova Chen’s Journey without the same authorial verve. or even just a gameplay capable of withstanding any scenic walks. In fact, pad in hand, the result is much more convincing than we expected, thanks to a series of systems that bring the experience closer to a desert-themed The Legend of Zelda: The Wind Waker, but without the combat.

Sable is in fact a puzzle-platform focused on the collection of objects on behalf of NPCs, multiple choice dialogues and the execution of gliding jumps. With a climbing system extrapolated from Breath of the Wild you can reach hidden and always scenically beautiful places. A sand bike (similar to the Speeder from Star Wars) allows you to cover long distances in short. There is a bit of Ueda in the atmosphere and many glimpses reminded us of Hayao Miyazaki in the time of Laputa: Castle in the sky and Nausicaa of the Valley of the wind. Among the sources of inspiration there is also Moebius, evident in the bizarre architecture of some science fiction constructs scattered in the desert around Campo Ibex.

Sable Developer: Shedworks

Publisher: Raw Fury

Version covered: PC

Availability: September 23, 2021 on Xbox One, Series S / X, PlayStation 4 and PC

You will play as a girl called Sable, who grew up in a hidden valley among the deserts, about to leave her camp forever and go on an adventure. To be allowed to undertake this path you will have to pass some tests, which will send you far and wide to fully explore the first macro-area of ​​the game. You will have to complete a series of fetch quests, but masterfully orchestrated and accompanied by a good accompanying narrative. The soundtrack, full of exotic percussion, is truly mysterious and engaging.

During our test, to build a motorcycle and leave the village, we had to reach a mysterious dam in an arid basin, with no more water and littered with abandoned shipwrecks. Here a simple environmental puzzle had to be solved, activating a device to open a door, using a battery hidden nearby. To obtain a second piece useful for the purpose we had to explore a cave inhabited by strange beetles, to be collected by attracting them with seeds as large as watermelons. The third piece was instead at the highest point of the map, to be reached in a pure platforming game section. In short: Sable does not lack variety and enhances its visual component well.

The Sable hoverbike is an essential tool to reach the points of interest to be explored in the shortest possible time.

Unfortunately, the animations are a bit wobbly and the cutscenes are not perfect because they are often too sudden. It happened to us that some quests were activated before we knew the reasons for the usefulness of certain items. On the one hand, this confuses the story a bit, because maybe a point of interest is reached before we are asked.

On the other hand, this avoids unnecessary backtracking, because you can get hold of any objects ahead of time and immediately solve the quests that otherwise would require us to explore a place already visited. The world, therefore, is effectively open. It remains to be seen if this opening will end up confusing once we reach the larger post tutorial maps.

Another annoying technical inaccuracy occurs in climbing, certainly not as refined as in Breath of the Wild, although it follows the same approach. Any surface can be scaled, as long as you have enough stamina, but it often happens that the character “clips” or loses his grip if the surface is not perfectly smooth. We hope that this aspect of the gameplay will be improved between now and September.

The climbing system mimics Legend of Zelda: Breath of the Wild. You can reach any surface, as long as you have enough stamina.

In the game you have a currency that allows you to acquire ornaments, upgrades for the bike or other objects useful for exploration. The first macro-area of ​​the game hides a cartographer from which to buy a more detailed map of the surroundings. Then there are tools that unlock simple but essential skills: for example, the ability to visually highlight the places that seem interesting to us, so as to immediately see an indicator on the map. Furthermore, with the left trigger, you can activate a ring that indicates where we left the hoverbike and where the closest quests are.

In conclusion, Sable seemed to us a well thought out, contemplative but fun title, centered on pure exploration. The graphics are particular and the day-night cycle highlights the beauty of the ancient temples and the strange technological structures abandoned in the desert.

Campo Ibex is fascinating and the playing area, after the first impact, is large but also very legible: it is clear what are the points of interest and what to do. With such a good background, we can only recommend keeping an eye on this first, ambitious Shedworks test.